Issue 19: American S-Bahn
Plus: How to redraw cities with tangled property rights, the secret history of inflation targeting, and the end of lead pollution in the developing world
Works in Progress Issue 19 is out today.
Our spotlight piece explains how cities can create commuter metro systems hundreds of miles long for the price of a few miles of new tunnel, as with S-Bahn, Crossrail or RER systems.
We also have pieces on:
The FDA’s massive liberalisation of animal drug approvals, and how it could revolutionize human drug discovery;
Why bad science is the ultimate cause of today’s eye-wateringly expensive nuclear power plants;
Why lead poisoning is actually one of the easiest global health issues to solve;
The brain-computer interfaces like Neuralink set to change the world;
And the urban planning trick – land readjustment – that allows Japan to build such efficient cities.
Japan went from having few roads designed for wheeled vehicles to the world's most advanced urban infrastructure. The secret, writes Anya Martin, is land readjustment, a system where neighbors pool their plots, redraw boundaries to create space for roads and parks, then redistribute smaller but more valuable parcels of land. Each owner loses some land but gains from the collective uplift that new infrastructure brings. First used after the 1923 earthquake, land readjustment has now been used to create 30 percent of Japanese urban land, including many of its train stations and urban roads. Land readjustment is known as ‘the mother of urban planning’ in Japan, and it might be the key to building infrastructure in cities in the Western world too.
Animal drugs are approved by the same FDA that governs human drugs. A 2018 rule change created a shortcut that has reshaped animal drug discovery, writes Trevor Klee. The expanded MUMS (Minor Use and Minor Species) Act allows companies to sell drugs for major animal diseases based on proof of safety and a ‘reasonable expectation of effectiveness’ rather than full efficacy trials, which can add years and millions of dollars to getting a drug to market: Loyal's dog longevity drug got approved with $1 million in studies rather than a $20 million efficacy trial. If this regulatory tweak manages to unleash a lot of new drugs for animals that end up working, it may show us how to reform how the FDA reviews human drugs as well.
Inflation targeting – now the standard way of controlling inflation and the overall macroeconomy across the developed world – was not initially based on academic consensus. Instead, it was improvised by a New Zealand politician, explains Oscar Sykes. Facing 17 percent inflation, Finance Minister Roger Douglas surprised his own advisers by announcing on TV that he'd reduce it to ‘0 or 0 to 1 percent’, and require the New Zealand central bank to do what it took to get there. This became law, and the central bank governor would negotiate targets and face dismissal for failing. Other central bankers thought the idea was crazy, but within a decade, most developed countries had adopted it.
Brain-computer interfaces will receive FDA approval within five years, writes Rebecca Hiscott. After decades of trials the technology now works. Today, they help people with spinal injuries, ALS, and stroke regain function in a way no drugs currently can. Neuralink allows 29-year-old quadriplegic Noland Arbaugh to write e-mails, play Mario Kart and browse the web from bed after just months of home training. Casey Harrell, rendered mute by ALS, can speak to his daughter after only two short calibration sessions, thanks to a large-language-model decoder that maps neural signals to sounds in real time.
Nuclear power is unaffordable because of ALARA, a rule that means radiation exposure must be 'as low as reasonably achievable’, writes Alex Chalmers. ALARA exists because regulators believe in the Linear No Threshold: the theory that any radiation causes cumulative harm, with no safe level and no bodily repair. However, modern science shows LNT is wrong: DNA repairs itself and damage is non-linear. It is time to abandon ALARA and make nuclear power affordable again.
Lead has poisoned humanity for eight thousand years, write Clare Donaldson, Lauren Gilbert, and James Hu. Though rich countries eliminated most lead exposure, one in three children worldwide still has dangerously high levels of lead in their blood. Lead damages brains and cardiovascular systems, costing the global economy one trillion dollars annually and killing 5.5 million people each year – more than unsafe water and poor sanitation combined. But the solutions to it are surprisingly simple, and may not take much effort to bring into effect. The same choices that cleaned rich countries – test, identify sources, regulate, and help manufacturers switch – can eliminate lead everywhere.
Europe and America’s nineteenth century railway networks usually terminated at city edges rather than connecting with each other in the city centres. Many cities have converged on a solution, writes Benedict Springbett: drilling a short central tunnel to link suburban lines on opposite sides of the city. A 4.3-kilometer tunnel allowed Munich to create a network carrying more passengers than some systems four times its size; London's Elizabeth Line used 21 kilometers of tunnel to build a line 117 kilometers long. Cities like Boston and Manchester already have 90-95 percent of their potential metro networks built as legacy lines, needing only small connecting tunnels. Where Chinese cities must build entire metro systems from scratch, cities with nineteenth-century railways can deliver results just as good by filling in the missing ten percent.
Hard Drugs, by Saloni Dattani and Jacob Trefethen, is about medical innovation and global health. Episode one, out this week, is about the history of the fight against HIV all the way up to the new drug Lenacapavir, which blocks infections from HIV by nearly 100 percent. You can subscribe on any major podcast platform.
We are also producing conversations about the same topics that we like to write about: cities, science, energy, coffee, and more. In two weeks, we will release a conversation about what we call ‘the great downzoning’ – the period in which cities around the world started to ban the densification of residential neighbourhoods – and try to understand why this happened. Let us know in the comments who you’d like to hear us speak with in future episodes.
