Lenacapavir: can this drug end AIDS?

Hard Drugs: Episode one is out now.
Saloni Dattani
Jacob Trefethen
Works in Progress
Jun 11, 2025
Lenacapavir is a new HIV drug that blocks infections with an efficacy rate of nearly 100%, and it could completely change the fight against HIV worldwide. In episode one of Hard Drugs, Saloni and Jacob talk about the development and prospects for this new drug, as well as the history of HIV, the initial discovery of retroviruses, and how HIV was transformed from a death sentence to a manageable condition.

Hard Drugs is a new podcast from Works in Progress and Open Philanthropy about medical innovation presented by Saloni Dattani and Jacob Trefethen.

You can watch or listen on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

Saloni’s Substack:

Scientific Discovery
Tracing the steps towards scientific progress and how to improve our understanding of the world.
By Saloni Dattani

Jacob’s blog: https://blog.jacobtrefethen.com/

Books:

Retrospectives:

Articles:

Videos:

  • Mini-Lecture Series: HIV Capsid Inhibitors: Mechanism of Action — David Spach, National HIV Curriculum (2024)

Image credits:

  • Mini-Lecture Series: HIV Capsid Inhibitors: Mechanism of Action — David Spach, National HIV Curriculum (2024) [Multiple diagrams of HIV capsid and lenacapavir’s effect.]

  • Saloni Dattani; Our World in Data (2024) Highly active antiretroviral therapy transformed the lives of people with HIV. [Graph of decline in HIV/AIDS mortality after HAART was introduced.]

  • Engelman and Cherepanov (2012). The structural biology of HIV-1: mechanistic and therapeutic insights. [Diagram of HIV’s entry into the cell.]

  • Susan Moir, Tae-Wook Chun, Anthony S Fauci (2011). Pathogenic mechanisms of HIV disease. [Diagram of HIV replication rates over time, contrasting acute and chronic infection.]

  • Saloni Dattani, adapted from Patel et al. (2014). Estimating per-act HIV transmission risk: a systematic review. [Bar chart of risks of contracting HIV from different sources when unprotected.]

  • Thomas Splettstoesser under CC-BY. [Diagram of HIV’s internal structure.]

  • Twice-Yearly Lenacapavir or Daily F/TAF for HIV Prevention in Cisgender Women — Bekker et al. (2024) [Chart of lenacapavir’s efficacy.]

  • Our World in Data based on Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (2024). [Chart of global HIV deaths over time.]

Acknowledgements:

  • Douglas Chukwu, researcher at Open Philanthropy

  • Sanela Rankovic, Acting Instructor at the Institute for Protein Design, University of Washington

  • Aria Babu, editor at Works in Progress

  • Adrian Bradley, on-site producer

  • Anna Magpie, fact-checking

  • Abhishaike Mahajan, cover art

  • Atalanta Arden-Miller, art direction

  • David Hackett, composer

Hard Drugs is produced by Works in Progress & Open Philanthropy.

