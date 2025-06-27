Samuel Hughes on The Great Downzoning

Before the twentieth century, most cities were highly permissive about what people were allowed to build on their land. Nearly all Western householders lost these liberties during the first half of the twentieth century. Samuel Hughes calls this phenomenon The Great Downzoning. In the first episode of the Works in Progress Podcast, he describes how and why this happened, and what it means for modern pro-housing campaigners.

You can watch or listen on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.