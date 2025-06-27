The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Samuel Hughes on The Great Downzoning

Episode one of The Works in Progress Podcast is out now
Sam Bowman
Ben Southwood
Samuel Hughes
Jun 27, 2025
Before the twentieth century, most cities were highly permissive about what people were allowed to build on their land. Nearly all Western householders lost these liberties during the first half of the twentieth century. Samuel Hughes calls this phenomenon The Great Downzoning. In the first episode of the Works in Progress Podcast, he describes how and why this happened, and what it means for modern pro-housing campaigners.

You can watch or listen on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

