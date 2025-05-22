The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Baldwin's avatar
Josh Baldwin
3h

I love these types of posts! So much good stuff to read.

I do want to point out one thing that I find odd. This substack is about progress and the future. In particular, a better future. So do you see farming and eating animals as part of the future, given the destruction it causes the environment and the ethical issues involved? Allowing gene-edited pigs for consumption hardly feels like progress to me when we should be more focused on cultivated meat and the general promotion of plant-based diets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture