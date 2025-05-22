We’re hosting a Stripe Press pop-up coffee shop and bookstore on Saturday, June 28, in Washington, DC. RSVP here if you can make it.

Getting clean water to people has been a problem for as long as humans have had permanent settlements. Currently 2 billion people are drinking water polluted by faeces, chemicals and other contaminants and many water systems in the rich world are now over a century old and failing.

A conversation with Stephanie Pollack, former Massachusetts transportation secretary and Biden-era deputy administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, about why US transit megaprojects take forever and cost fortunes. There’s a strong incentive to give incredibly optimistic numbers – the only way to start a conversation about a $12 billion project is to pitch it as a $2 billion project. The scope creeps up as bridges, parks, and other giveaways are added to the plan and long timelines inflate prices as agencies are forced, by regulation, to buy work in small batches.

Brian Potter has written a list of 50 things he’s learned writing Construction Physics – not his experience writing a blog – things like ‘Construction has gotten much safer over time: not only have death and injury rates in construction fallen, but they’ve fallen much more than in agriculture or manufacturing.’

Congestion pricing in New York is working. Rush-hour travel time has fallen by 48 percent and complaints about car honking have dropped by 70 percent.

Cycling in London has increased by more than 70 percent since 2017.