The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Neale's avatar
Jon Neale
35m

Rather baffled by the idea that older children are less expensive. They eat far more than babies or toddlers, they don’t travel free on public transport and their clothes are far more expensive. And sure, 14+ they can look after themselves more but there is a very difficult period during the 7-12 yr group where childcare is hard to organise but school still finishes half way through the afternoon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Glitterpuppy's avatar
Glitterpuppy
3h

Poor sentence structure. Who is writing this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture