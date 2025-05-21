The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Minimal Gravitas's avatar
Minimal Gravitas
3h

The early part of this post seems to ignore that NIMBY literally means “not in my backyard”. Why would anyone be clamouring for more housing or more infill development in their own backyard? It’s in the name.

The problems is of course that everyone sees the problem, they just want the solution to occur elsewhere (or add in your other pet causes like X% social housing or government built or Y% of tenants are refugees, or what have you)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alex Hunt's avatar
Alex Hunt
1h

Great piece and I like the sound of SPZs. They seem similar to Street Votes but at a greater scale.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture