National elections are rarely swayed by local infrastructure, so it is rarely a priority for national politicians. However, local elections can be decided by local conditions so devolving infrastructure decisions to mayors could mean more and better infrastructure in the UK.

Texas has very cheap housing by American standards, in part, due to their special Municipal Utility Districts which allow developers to build infrastructure upfront and have future residents repay the costs over time.

Tract was a venture-backed company built to address Britain’s housing crisis by improving the planning permission process. Its founders have published a post-mortem on why they are closing the business and what went wrong: the conservatism of the property market, the lack of scale in Britain, and their unforced errors.

There used to be a silver lining to natural disasters – they cleared the way for new development. But today’s rules mean that rebuilding is often more constrained than original construction .

With careful planning, roads and cars can be an efficient means of transport even in dense cities . For example, ring roads are often inefficient for drivers because, instead of going directly from A to B, they need to go round the urban centre they are trying to reach. But they spare city centres from traffic so they can be efficient in terms of land use. To make ring roads fast enough that they are appealing to drivers in London, we would need 44 lanes (ideally spread over multiple ring roads, not as one 44 lane monstrosity).

As animals get bigger and have longer life spans they have more cells which go through more cell divisions. We should expect this to mean the cell’s DNA in larger animals has more copying errors and they get more cancer. Instead we see the opposite. There are two main theories why. First, cancerous tissues are themselves more vulnerable to getting cancer. A creature like a blue whale can survive having gram-sized tumors that grow rapidly and die. In a smaller animal, a similarly sized growth would kill them. Second, we have found evidence in elephants of genes that are protective against cancer itself. It is plausible that similar adaptations exist in all large animals.

You may have seen the news that Colossal Biosciences has genetically engineered the first dire wolf to live in over 10,000 years. This isn’t strictly true, but the science to make these new dire wolf-like pups is impressive nonetheless.

Heather Stone is a science policy analyst at the Food and Drug Administration who want to improve drug access for rare and deadly diseases. She built CURE ID, a platform for reporting and sharing case studies but this has been largely ignored by the administration’s bureaucracy. But Stone ignored her own CURE ID system and personally fast tracked approvals for the drugs a five-year-old girl needed when she was infected with Balumuthis. This piece is part of a Washington Post series on how different government officials work.

Comparing the lifespans and rates of aging in different animals is difficult. For example, we typically count a zebrafish’s age from when its zygote is first fertilized but we count tree shrew ages from when their eyes first open (21 days after birth).

Edwin Chon developed methods for plasma fractionation – extracting useful proteins like albumin from blood – and scaled it up to treat wounded soldiers in World War Two. Under the pressure of the war he built a team of chemists, engineers and technicians that iterated quickly to build something that could work on the front lines. After the war he returned to fundamental research and deeply regretted it because without the urgency of wartime, his lab lost much of its dynamism.