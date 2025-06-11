Subscribe to our podcasts on Apple, Spotify and Youtube.

Today we’re launching Hard Drugs (Spotify / Apple), a new podcast series from Works in Progress produced in association with Open Philanthropy. Hard Drugs is written and presented by Saloni Dattani and Jacob Trefethen, and is all about medical innovation: how to speed it up, how to scale it up, and how to make sure lifesaving tools reach the people who need them the most. It is brought to you by Works in Progress and Open Philanthropy.

The first episode is about the fight against HIV, and a new drug that may help us eradicate the virus altogether, Lenacapavir. Saloni and Jacob talk about the development and prospects for this new drug, as well as the history of HIV, the initial discovery of retroviruses, and how HIV was transformed from a death sentence to a manageable condition. An email with lots more about the first episode will land in your inbox shortly.

Hard Drugs is the first of a number of new podcast series we have in store. Apart from this, we’re also launching the Works in Progress Podcast (Spotify / Youtube), featuring conversations about other topics that we, and our readers, care about: everything from the housing theory of everything and making our cities more beautiful, to getting clean energy that’s too cheap to meter, to speeding up science, to how coffee has gotten so good. Coming soon will be a conversation about The Great Downzoning – the era when zoning and other controls on housebuilding were brought in across the Western World, and understanding where these rules came from.

