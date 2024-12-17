The Works in Progress Newsletter

Links in Progress: All the single people
And how China will lose 51 million people in 10 years
  
Boom
How pour-over coffee got good
While popular with enthusiasts, pour-over coffee frustrated shops because it takes so long to make, but that's changing.
  
Nick Whitaker
Issue 17: No great stagnation in cruise ships
Plus: animals as chemical factories, how progress lost its glamour, and how Madrid built 120 miles of metro in twelve years.
  
Works in Progress

November 2024

History is in the making
It's technology and ideas, not politics, that change our lives the most. History should reflect that.
Making architecture easy
Architecture is inherently public, which means buildings should be agreeable, not unpopular works of genius
Links in Progress: What are children for?
And how the UN’s birth rate forecasts keep getting it wrong
  
Boom
Where inflation comes from
How we calculate inflation has always been contested with small changes leading to large differences in how well-off we think we are.
  
Works in Progress
The ultra-selfish gene
Genetically modifying malaria-carrying mosquitoes could allow us to wipe out humanity’s most deadly killer.
  
Mathias Kirk Bonde
Links in Progress: Expanding the Mediterranean's busiest port
Plus: New tunnels, monorails, canals, small modular reactors, and horseless carriages
  
Harry Rushworth

October 2024

