The Works in Progress Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes on Progress
Books in Progress
Links in Progress
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Links in Progress: All the single people
And how China will lose 51 million people in 10 years
Dec 17
•
Boom
38
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
Links in Progress: All the single people
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
How pour-over coffee got good
While popular with enthusiasts, pour-over coffee frustrated shops because it takes so long to make, but that's changing.
Dec 9
•
Nick Whitaker
45
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
How pour-over coffee got good
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Issue 17: No great stagnation in cruise ships
Plus: animals as chemical factories, how progress lost its glamour, and how Madrid built 120 miles of metro in twelve years.
Dec 5
•
Works in Progress
38
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
Issue 17: No great stagnation in cruise ships
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
November 2024
History is in the making
It's technology and ideas, not politics, that change our lives the most. History should reflect that.
Nov 29
99
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
History is in the making
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Making architecture easy
Architecture is inherently public, which means buildings should be agreeable, not unpopular works of genius
Nov 22
59
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
Making architecture easy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Links in Progress: What are children for?
And how the UN’s birth rate forecasts keep getting it wrong
Nov 18
•
Boom
71
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
Links in Progress: What are children for?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Where inflation comes from
How we calculate inflation has always been contested with small changes leading to large differences in how well-off we think we are.
Nov 14
•
Works in Progress
45
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
Where inflation comes from
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The ultra-selfish gene
Genetically modifying malaria-carrying mosquitoes could allow us to wipe out humanity’s most deadly killer.
Nov 8
•
Mathias Kirk Bonde
47
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
The ultra-selfish gene
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Links in Progress: Expanding the Mediterranean's busiest port
Plus: New tunnels, monorails, canals, small modular reactors, and horseless carriages
Nov 5
•
Harry Rushworth
29
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
Links in Progress: Expanding the Mediterranean's busiest port
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
October 2024
Unending World
A foretaste of Ch. 11 of Stewart Brand’s Maintenance on Books in Progress
Oct 18
•
Works in Progress
and
Stewart Brand
14
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
Unending World
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Anemia and Malaria
In malaria endemic regions, being anemic could be keeping children safe
Oct 18
•
Deena Mousa
38
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
Anemia and Malaria
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Cheap ornament and status games
Was modernism originally a way to signal taste instead of wealth?
Oct 15
•
Samuel Hughes
66
Share this post
The Works in Progress Newsletter
Cheap ornament and status games
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2024 Works in Progress
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts