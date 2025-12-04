The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5h

Brilliant framing of theOlley-Pakes decomposition as a superior proxy for market dynamism. Your UK post-2008 example really illuminates how traditional metrics miss the crucial reallocation failure, but I wonder if the measure itself becomes less realiable when productivity gains stem primarily from intangibles like brand value or network effects rather than operational efficiency. In those cases, does market share actually track to societal value creation?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bahatur's avatar
Bahatur
16h

Next question: how do courts and regulators get the data to apply the Olley-Pakes decomposition to a case which is before them?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Works in Progress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture