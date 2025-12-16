The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Neural Foundry
3d

Phenomenal analysis of syntactic evolution. The Tyndale/Cranmer argument about finite verbs structuring modern English is the kind of linguistic history that gets lost in shallow "just write shorter" takes. The punctuation point is huge too, swapping colons for periods artificially deflates sentence length metrics without actually changing cognitive load. I've seen entire content strategy teams obsess over readibility scores that basically just count characters between periods, missing the entire syntatic complexity dimension you lay out here.

Andrew Ordover
3d

This was beautifully done. Thank you.

