John
10h

The most uncomfortable implication is that this is a national security crisis, not just a social policy problem.

South Korea spends ~$50 billion annually on defence. But North Korea’s TFR of ~1.8 is more than double the South’s 0.75. The Kims have accidentally achieved demographic stability through poverty. No career-vs-family tradeoff when there are no careers.

The conventional assumption is that a wealthy South eventually absorbs a collapsed North. But run the projections forward: by 2100, populations converge. By mid-century, the South may lack the fiscal capacity and conscript base to absorb anyone. The window for reunification on Southern terms is perhaps 20-30 years, and closing.

The ultimate beneficiary is China. Every scenario ends with Beijing’s influence expanding over a weakened peninsula. The 70-year aberration of Korean independence from Chinese orbit ends not through invasion, but through patient demographic gravity.

This reframes the policy question. What’s the point of $50 billion in tanks and jets if there’s no one left to crew them? A fraction redirected to housing, childcare, and eliminating the hagwon arms race might do more for Korean sovereignty than any weapons system.

The article is right that pro-natalist policies can work. But when only 28% of unmarried Koreans even want children, you’re facing a cultural transformation that policy alone cannot reverse.

Perhaps the honest answer is what Japan is attempting: accept decline, automate aggressively, restructure for 30 million people rather than pretending you’ll stay at 50 million.

Demographic decline with dignity beats demographic collapse in denial.

Chris Fehr
5h

Having decided not to have kids at an early age I've only confirmed it's the right choice for us as I get older. It may not be a tutoring arms race here but the amount of time and money poured into children's sports and then paying for educations and maybe even housing after they graduate is a drain I don't miss.

