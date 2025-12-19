The Works in Progress Newsletter

Alfie Robinson
This is great. I am glad someone is taking this on seriously! One thing to add: surely one of the biggest problems with these reconstructions is that they are mostly on the wrong surface. That is, they're reconstructed using plaster rather than marble. This is a fatal blow to their claim to a higher truth than the severely damaged originals that are actually beautiful to look at. Use of marble is sometimes done, but it is rare. See https://journals.openedition.org/techne/2656#ftn42 You can tell that the marble reconstruction is a *bit* better: it still looks jarring but it doesn't have that blaring neon effect that the plaster-based reconstructions do.

Plaster is far more opaque than marble, and the reflections are more diffuse. Paint, though, is translucent. Whatever is beneath paint matters. A lot! If you paint over marble, you have a dense surface that will lend itself to subtle shades. Also marble has subsurface scattering, i.e. light passes through it, scatters, and some of the rays come back out again. Exactly like skin. Plaster of paris, on the other hand, is 'dead' to the eye—no subsurface scattering.

Interestingly, videogame artists have noticed the same phenomenon. 3D renders of the 00s made human beings look like they are made of thick rubber. This is because the light simulation just had rays bounce straight off. By contrast, once you start modelling subsurface scattering, you have human beings of warmth and complexity. See a good demo here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eI_QUtgJHH8

To my mind, reconstructions that only pay attention to the paint film on top of the sculpture are just as prejudicial and problematic as the 'cleaned' originals stripped of colour. They only exist to prove a limited point, and they create all sorts of misconceptions along the way.

For this argument to hold true the colours that can now be observed on frescos and mosaics that contain statues should be identical (or a close approximation) to their original coloration, has this been proven?

