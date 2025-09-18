The Works in Progress Newsletter

Godfree Roberts
Godfree Roberts
21h

Rivers are becoming battlefields, says Connor Tabarrok?

Conor ignores the real story of the Yarlung-Tsangpo project, misplaces it cartographically, calls it a mega-dam, then ices the cake by attributing evil motives to its construction.

It’s not on the Brahmaputra for one thing. The Brahmaputra is in India and the name change reflects the fact that it gets 80% of its water in India, which is India ubtroubled by its construction.

Nor is it a mega-dam. It’s a series of weirs whose upstream pools cover the intakes to the hydro plant below.

The engineering involved in extracting 3x more power than the 3 Gorges is mind boggling and deserves a great deal of attention but gets little.

Incidentally, it will recoup its entire construction, cost plus interest, 13 years after commissioning

Dylan Langeland
1d

Praying that European Union includes Norway!

