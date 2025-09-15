The Works in Progress Newsletter

Chuck Flounder
20h

Thank you for this excellent validation of capitalism. Too many anti-capitalists fail to understand that the trouble with "capitalism" is where regulatory corruption or incompetence allows the system to drift toward mercantilism, the cronyist mechanism capitalism sought to replace. And that the very aspects of human nature that make capitalism dysfunctional are the same aspects that make socialism a nightmare. This article clarifies the spontaneous order that is the beauty of the free-market system [when there are no thumbs on the scale]. The most common fallacy of anti-capitalists is to confuse profit-seeking with regulatory capture. Monopolies are a special case, but of course the regulatory apparatus is the ultimate monopoly. More like this, please!

David Wyman
12h

I volunteer at a food charity downstream of the food bank. The inability of many people - I think maybe 30% of the adults and nearly all the students - to understand that markets reveal what people do want rather than what they are supposed to want is demoralising.

