the wub
4d

The City of London tried to take its pedestrians up in the sky with the Pedways, rather than underground. It was never especially successful.

Although nowhere near as extensive as Toronto's system, Canary Wharf has a similar vibe in its underground and enclosed malls. Makes sense given a lot of it was built by the Toronto-based firm Olympia & York.

Nicholas Weininger
4d

Minneapolis has a skyway system which connects a bunch of buildings in its downtown with above-ground enclosed bridges, so that workplaces, shops and restaurants are all accessible by temperature-controlled pedestrian paths, often involving snaking through office hallways and up and down escalators. This is entirely motivated by reducing the need to be outdoors in the cold winters; Minneapolis is very low-density and car-centric compared to Toronto. But the dynamic you describe of private business owners piecing together a connected system out of self-interest is similar.

