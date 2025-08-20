The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
4m

More fun facts... White lead house paint sloughs off with weather, so the manufacturers started pitching it as "self cleaning". People painted their house with poison that sloughed off into the soil surrounding the house. We've done studies on that dirt and found that tomatoes grown in soil adjacent to old houses are often "lead based tomatoes"....with enough lead in one tomato to give the person eating that tomato an elevated blood lead level.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
5m

Very interesting. I had never really thought about the technology of paint. Now I do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture