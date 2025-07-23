The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tubthumping's avatar
Tubthumping
10h

In the US, not one light rail system operates in the black. Also, freight rails are operated under the DoT and prioritized for mile-long freight trains, not passenger ones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nadir Tekarli's avatar
Nadir Tekarli
6h

This is what Philadelphia's Trolley system does. It's in need of a lot of TLC but functions like this to connect the western part of the city to Center City and the heavy rail system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture