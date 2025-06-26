The Works in Progress Newsletter

malatela
13h

NSAIDs are painkillers and more effective than opioids in i.e. dental pain and post-operative dental pain. They're also equipotent for post-operative pain in abominal surgery. They are now a first threatment for post-operative pain for some procedures in some countries. So- certainly not first.

I know opiates are classified as painkillers but IMO they are more pain *relief,* as is gas and air. Both contribute to altered mental state and mostly work by altering perception of pain. In light or medium sedation, opioids are used during medical procedures to make people minimally conscious or unconscious. They mostly make you feel good in small doses, and then sleepy in larger ones, not pain free.

James
5h

I've wondered why partial opioid agonists like buprenorphine are never used for pain management, they only seem to be used for withdrawing from opioid addiction. If it was used then addiction would be unlikely, since it's used to get people to quit opioids. Is buprenorphine just not effective for pain management?

