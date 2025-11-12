The Works in Progress Newsletter

Tamee Burkholder
1d

Interesting and thought-provoking article. It brought to mind the early planning of city builder Brigham Young in the American West. When he and the first pioneers laid out Salt Lake City, Utah in the late 1840s, they followed the Plat of Zion model established by Joseph Smith, designing streets that were 132 feet wide—broad enough for a team of oxen and a wagon to turn completely around without unhitching. This remarkable foresight, both practical and visionary, allowed for future growth, transport, and civic design well beyond the settlers’ immediate needs.

That same kind of long-range thinking—reserving space for movement, connection, and future innovation—is precisely what developing cities need today. Infrastructure planned with that balance of utility and imagination becomes a legacy, not a limitation.

Jojo
9h

Actually, this is going to be addressed in the not so distant future.

Autonomous cars are going to do away with personal auto ownership. People kill 41000+ other people in auto accidents in the USA alone, each and every year! As autonomous cars like Waymo and in 2026, Uber's anticipated entry into this arena, expand and proliferate, it will be inevitable that humans will be prohibited from driving, first on highways and then on city streets.

People will simply use an app to call for a car whenever they need it. With fleets logically positioned geographically, a ride may never be more than 10 minutes away.

Once humans are prohibited from driving, there will not be any need for street parking and therefore, all of the then unused street space formerly used for parking can be redeveloped.

