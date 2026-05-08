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What is local government good for?

Episode 16 is about building data centers, school districts and redistribution
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Ben Southwood's avatar
Judge Glock's avatar
Works in Progress, Ben Southwood, and Judge Glock
May 08, 2026

Local government works best when areas can compete with each other and capture some of the upside of economic growth. Ben sits down with Judge Glock to discuss how well-structured local incentives helped make Loudoun County, Virginia, the global capital of data centers, and helped France build so many nuclear power stations.

They discuss which public goods local government is best placed to provide, why America has better housing outcomes than its reputation suggests, and when national government needs to constrain local power.

You can also watch the rest of the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

You can read Judge Glock’s piece on why water in America is too clean here.

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