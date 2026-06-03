The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

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The lost art of building cities

Episode 18 is about Victorian urbanism
Works in Progress's avatar
Aria Schrecker's avatar
Ben Southwood's avatar
Samuel Hughes's avatar
Works in Progress, Aria Schrecker, Ben Southwood, and Samuel Hughes
Jun 03, 2026

In the nineteenth century, cities often grew a thousandfold while increasing wages, the size of homes, and delivering great public goods like electricity and plumbing to their people. What made them so extraordinary? They had a hybrid of laissez-faire and top-down control. Landowners could build almost anything they liked but street networks were laid out with near-Soviet thoroughness decades in advance. Transport and utilities, meanwhile, ran as regulated monopolies. They were funded by users, turned a profit, but prices were controlled.

Samuel, Ben and Aria discuss what made this system work and why it was dismantled.

You can also watch the rest of the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

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