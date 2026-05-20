The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

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Where did all the good sculptors go?

Episode 17 is about carving a new sculpture tradition.
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Works in Progress, Sam Bowman, and Samuel Hughes
May 20, 2026

The Trump administration wants to bolster traditional art. But its attempt to revive sculpture with a mass statue-building program is doomed. America doesn’t have the sculptors, foundries, and workers to make hundreds of bronze or marble sculptures. Believe it or not, North Korea – the world's sculpture superpower – would be in a much better position.

Sam and Samuel sit down with our Art Director, Atalanta, a sculptor by training, and talk all things sculpture. They discuss how art education has become de-skilled, how sculpture has always been the best art form for mass production and the surprising places the tradition has been kept alive.

You can also watch the rest of the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

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