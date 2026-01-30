In the mid twentieth century, nuclear power was meant to be the cheap and clean energy of the future. Now, nuclear power is expensive, maligned and unpopular. Ben, Sam and Alex discuss what went wrong in most of the world and, surprisingly, what went right in France. Ben delivers a radioactive hot take that meltdowns aren't so bad after all.
You can also listen to the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube. And you can read more about the French nuclear success here.
The nuclear renaissance
Episode eleven of the Works in Progress Podcast has some radioactive hot takes
Jan 30, 2026
