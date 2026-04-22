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The Works in Progress Newsletter

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How to speed up clinical trials

Why is drug testing so slow and inefficient, and how can we fix it?
Works in Progress's avatar
Ruxandra Teslo's avatar
Saloni Dattani's avatar
Ben Southwood's avatar
Works in Progress, Ruxandra Teslo, Saloni Dattani, and Ben Southwood
Apr 22, 2026

Drug development has never been more expensive, in terms of output per dollar spent. This trend, called Eroom’s law, is surprising, considering incredible technological advances.

Ben and Saloni talk to Ruxandra Teslo about why this has happened and what can be done about it.

How can we reform clinical trials to make them more efficient and abundant? Why are so many pharma companies moving early trials to Australia? What's wrong with ethics boards and how can we fix them without compromising on safety?

You can also listen to the episode on Apple podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

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