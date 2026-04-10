The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

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The death rays that guard life, Out Loud

We disinfect water before we drink it. Germicidal ultraviolet could make airborne disease as rare as those carried by water.
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Karam Elabd's avatar
Works in Progress and Karam Elabd
Apr 10, 2026

You can listen to The death rays that guard life here or on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you find your podcasts.

You can see the images, graphs and read the article on our website.

Words by Gavriel Kleinwaks & Karam Elabd
Read by Stuart Ritchie
Music by David Hackett

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