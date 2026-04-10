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Words by Gavriel Kleinwaks & Karam Elabd
Read by Stuart Ritchie
Music by David Hackett
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The death rays that guard life, Out Loud
We disinfect water before we drink it. Germicidal ultraviolet could make airborne disease as rare as those carried by water.
Apr 10, 2026
You can listen to The death rays that guard life here or on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you find your podcasts.
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