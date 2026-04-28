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Words by Henry Oliver
Read by Stuart Ritchie
Music by David Hackett
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Transcript
The triumph of logical English, Out loud
English prose has become much easier to read. But shorter sentences had little to do with it.
Apr 28, 2026
You can listen to The triumph of logical English here or on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you find your podcasts.
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