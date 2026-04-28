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The Works in Progress Newsletter

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The triumph of logical English, Out loud

English prose has become much easier to read. But shorter sentences had little to do with it.
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Henry Oliver's avatar
Works in Progress and Henry Oliver
Apr 28, 2026

You can listen to The triumph of logical English here or on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you find your podcasts.

You can see the images, graphs and read the article on our website.

Words by Henry Oliver
Read by Stuart Ritchie
Music by David Hackett

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