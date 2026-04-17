You can listen to How to spot a monopoly here or on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you find your podcasts.
You can see the images, graphs and read the article on our website.
Words by Brian Albrecht
Read by Stuart Ritchie
Music by David Hackett
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
How to spot a monopoly, Out loud
Competition makes capitalism work. A new method for measuring it may be the holy grail of economic regulation.
Apr 17, 2026
You can listen to How to spot a monopoly here or on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you find your podcasts.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode