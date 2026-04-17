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The Works in Progress Newsletter

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How to spot a monopoly, Out loud

Competition makes capitalism work. A new method for measuring it may be the holy grail of economic regulation.
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Brian Albrecht's avatar
Works in Progress and Brian Albrecht
Apr 17, 2026

You can listen to How to spot a monopoly here or on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you find your podcasts.

You can see the images, graphs and read the article on our website.

Words by Brian Albrecht
Read by Stuart Ritchie
Music by David Hackett

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