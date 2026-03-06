Introducing Works in Progress Out Loud

You can now listen to Works in Progress articles. The mellifluous voice of Stuart Richie, who you may recognize from the podcast Science Fictions, will be bringing you a new article every week. We’re starting today with Two is already too many, a piece from Issue 21 about why South Korean fertility rates are so low, by Phoebe Arslanagic-Little.

We’ll be publishing a mix of new articles and pieces from the back catalogue. You can find them on the main Works in Progress podcast feed on Apple and Spotify, our YouTube channel, and as a new section on our Substack.