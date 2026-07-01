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Britain 2036's avatar
Britain 2036
21h

The through-line worth stealing: growth stopped being zero-sum exactly when building got easy, and turned zero-sum again when it got hard. Most of today’s ‘redistribution vs growth’ fights are downstream of that one constraint.

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