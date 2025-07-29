The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
4

How Henry VIII accidentally started the Industrial Revolution, with Anton Howes

Episode three of the Works in Progress Podcast is about England's WORST king.
Sam Bowman's avatar
Ben Southwood's avatar
Anton Howes's avatar
Works in Progress's avatar
Sam Bowman
,
Ben Southwood
,
Anton Howes
, and
Works in Progress
Jul 29, 2025
4
4
Share
Transcript

Historian Anton Howes discusses how Henry VIII turned Britain into an economic backwater – making it the unlikeliest place for the Industrial Revolution to happen. But, he explains, it only took a small cabal of people who understood the problems of the time to turn the fate of the country (and thus, the world) around.

You can learn more about the history of the Industrial Revolution on Anton's Substack, Age of Invention. And you can learn more about progress at Works in Progress.

You can watch or listen on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture