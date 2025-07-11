Stian Westlake on the intangible economy and paying for social science

Why does London dominate Britain's economy, whereas Germany's is spread out across the whole country? Why don't restaurants scale well? What kind of social science research (if any) should the government be funding? Stian Westlake – Executive Chair of the Economic and Social Research Council and author of Capitalism Without Capital: The Rise of the Intangible Economy – joins the Works in Progress podcast to discuss these questions.

You can watch or listen on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.