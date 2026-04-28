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The Works in Progress Newsletter

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Drew Hoskins's avatar
Drew Hoskins
11h

Let’s hope the new taskforce reads this insightful article!

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Terry Young's avatar
Terry Young
12h

I wonder if there is something even more profound lying underneath this, since the story of early technical success, and developing a global lead is very similar to the story of the aircraft carrier. The subsequent failure to turn that early lead into success (military in that case) is echoed here. Ideas?

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