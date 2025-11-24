The Works in Progress Newsletter

Should we ban ugly buildings?

Episode ten of the Works in Progress podcast is surprisingly NIMBY.
Nov 24, 2025

The YIMBY movement is divided about whether there is a tradeoff between building more homes and building beautifully. Ben, Sam and Samuel talk about how aesthetic regulations can make building more popular by generating goodwill from the public and decreasing appetite for historic preservation and how one can differentiate between good-faith complaints and pretextual arguments that make buildings economically unviable.

You can watch or listen on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can listen to our other episodes about building beautifully here and here.

