How traffic modernism ruined cities with Nicholas Boys Smith

Episode seven of the Works in Progress podcast is about urban design
Works in Progress
Sam Bowman
Ben Southwood
Nicholas Boys Smith
Sep 26, 2025
Nicholas Boys Smith joins Ben and Sam to explain how to plan spaces that people like; dense, sociable and, above all else, beautiful. He says people don’t like new buildings because they don’t trust what planners and architects are going to do to the places that matter to them. As an alternative he presents his playbook for how YIMBYs can win over the public.

You can watch or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

If you liked this episode, you’ll enjoy our first episode on The Great Downzoning. (Apple, Spotify, YouTube). And you’ll definitely enjoy the Works in Progress magazine, now available in print. Like a development planned by Create Streets, it’s beautiful, dense, and pragmatic.

