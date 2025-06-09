The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mithrandir15's avatar
mithrandir15
10m

typo: surrou3333nding

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Howard James's avatar
Daniel Howard James
8m

London's social housing demolitions aren't always supported by tenants. See https://www.architectsforsocialhousing-design.co.uk/ for some alternatives to demolition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture