The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn Mercer's avatar
Glenn Mercer
10h

I agree with literally every word of this brilliant post. I have nothing to critique! But I have something to add: The Triumph of Safety. Much like Tolkien's kings of Numenor, as our lifespan extends, we become more obsessed with extending it further. When smallpox or a house fire could strike at any time and end it all, why not roll the dice on a risky new invention? This has changed: if a rocket bound for Mars could rain down fiery debris on those below, let's not launch. (And maybe that's the right decision!) Look at the cars of Futurama: every one of them could be BUILT today, but not one of them could be SOLD. Inadequate seat belts. Elongated hoods with pointy protuburances violate most OECD pedestrian safety laws. Even hood ornaments... leaping jaguars and flying ladies... are gone. Tired of hulking SUVs? Want a small urban runabout car like the cute Topolinos of the past (but now electric): have you tried to fit a modern child car seat into one? I doubt fighter pilots of WWII were as well restrained as the toddlers of today. And I won't mention ALARA, a paragraph on which introduces your post. Safety is of course our friend... but it also undermines our drive to try something new.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture