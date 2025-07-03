The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skip's avatar
Skip
2d

WOW, the Romans used bullets! Who knew?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
1d

Fantastic, fantastic article - and hugely important. Thank you.

Kevin Drum (who died earlier this year) did some really important work on lead and crime. https://bit.ly/4lkhZPm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture