Works in Progress Issue 22 is out today.

Our lead piece is about why Europe doesn’t have a Tesla: how rigid labor markets prevent Europe’s companies from taking risky bets.

Illustration by Nina Bunjevac

Print subscribers received the full edition this week. Some articles were previously released online, and the rest of the issue is available on the website today. The issue contains pieces on:

European labor law makes it very expensive for companies to fire people when business ventures fail. Compared with America, a large company has to pay over four times more in France and Germany to let someone go. That may sound like a good deal for workers, but it stops companies from taking risks, leading to less innovation, explains Pieter Garicano. That doesn’t mean Europe needs to copy the American model. Some countries, like Denmark and Switzerland, have systems that get the good parts without the bad.

In the 230 years since Jenner’s discovery of the inoculation for smallpox, vaccine technology has improved inconceivably. Microbes that were once invisible to us can now be observed at the atomic level, and vaccines that were once grown in animals can now be built in bacterial factories. We live in the golden age of vaccine development, writes Saloni Dattani, but vaccines on the horizon will only arrive if we continue to invest in them.

Most animals have predictable lifespans. Larger animals, and those with more neurons, live longer. But some species are aberrations, using special tricks to live much longer than normal. Lobsters continue to repair their DNA beyond a century, while a jellyfish can revert to its infant state and theoretically live forever. Greenland sharks live for four centuries, and the naked mole rat’s odds of dying in a year may not increase with age at all. By studying what gives these creatures their extraordinary lifespans, we may be able to extend our own, writes Aria Schrecker.

Illustration by Eysteinn Þórðarson.

Between 1833 and 1900, Chicago’s population doubled every five years. It is only a slightly extreme example of the rapid population growth in Victorian cities. And, even as urban populations grew enormously, real house prices stayed flat while homes doubled in size and quality. The difference between those cities and Western cities today is institutions, says Samuel Hughes. Urban governance in the nineteenth-century aligned profit with public good in ways we have since forgotten.

Reformers in the communist bloc regularly tried to introduce markets into planning. Yet almost every time, their proposed reforms were either watered down or passed and then reversed, writes Michael Hill. The problem was that people in communist countries, perhaps even more so than capitalist countries, didn’t like inflation. If reforms did not create broad coalitions of winners quickly, they led to social instability.

In America, Europe, and Britain, buses move more people than rail. But unlike those on the continent, America’s buses are desperately slow. This can be blamed on bus stops, writes Nithin Vejendla. American cities have up to eight bus stops per mile, while European cities have four or five. Each extra stop costs riders time and makes the bus less competitive with the car. We could make bus routes better without more investment, just by removing some signs.

Wild cabbage consists of untidy leaves and a few coarse stems. Yet from this single plant, ancient farmers sculpted cabbage, kale, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, kohlrabi, and much else, writes Alex Wakeman. With modern genomics and a bit of literary analysis, we now know how and where this happened.

American water has doubled in price over the last four decades without any meaningful improvement to quality. This isn’t because water is scarcer, but because federal regulators have imposed mandates with costs that often vastly exceed benefits, writes Judge Glock. Like with nuclear power, water has become captured by ‘safetyism’ – the view that regulators should minimize risks rather than balance them against benefits.

Marriage is a tool for managing resources, building alliances, and maximizing descendants. Different circumstances can make different kinds of marriage useful, so marriage customs vary widely, writes Olympia Campbell. These customs include monogamous, Western pairing, but also practices like ghost marriages, trial marriages, polygyny, polyandry, bride service, bridewealth, and menstrual huts. Humans are one of few mammalian species that pair up over long periods of time, and may be the only species where third parties interfere in how they do it.

Illustration (cropped) by Toma Vagner

