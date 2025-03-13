Works in Progress Issue 18 is out today.

Our lead piece is on the century-old pipelines hurtling megapounds of superheated water vapor below the streets of New York.

We also have articles on:

The illustration for our lead piece is by Cosmo Danchin-Hamard .

In 1882, Manhattan pioneered underground steam delivery, writes Jamie Rumbelow, creating what is now a 105-mile network that heats three quarters of the island's residential spaces. Steam solved problems as the city densified: coal-fired boilers wasted real estate and polluted the air. It also comes with downsides. Superheated vapor loses energy faster than modern district heating that uses water, plus faults in the system can lead to occasional explosions. But today’s steam network is a modern machine nothing like inventor Birdsill Holly’s initial creation.

Britain's early twentieth century experiment with land value taxation ended in failure, writes Samuel Watling. It may be why land value taxes remain largely theoretical today. Though championed by Henry George and embraced by the Liberal Party, the tax was a disaster. It cost four times more to administer than it collected in revenue, led to legal battles over valuations, and drove housing construction down two fifths in just three years. By 1922, the same politician who introduced the tax – David Lloyd George – was forced to repeal it. And the Liberal Party never led a British government again.

The pineapple was once Europe's ultimate status symbol, says Étienne Fortier-Dubois. Aristocrats spent fortunes on purpose-built ‘pineries’ to grow a single fruit for centuries after Columbus introduced them. But technological progress – steamships, refrigeration, and the Ginaca processing machine – transformed luxury into an everyday product.

Oviedo’s Historia: the first known depiction of a pineapple.

China builds apartments as ‘towers in a park’, whereas when Americans build apartments, they favor mid-rise 5-over-1s. Despite the height of Chinese towers, the two building forms achieve nearly identical densities, explains Alfred Twu. The reason they do things so differently isn't cultural but regulatory. Culturally Chinese developers and apartment buyers in Taiwan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong all prefer forms more similar to the American, and global, norm. But in China, building codes mandate apartment buildings to provide at least two hours of direct sunlight to their lowest floors on the coldest day of winter. A surprising number of urbanistic differences stem not from the cultural preferences of buyers but technical documents that can be changed with the stroke of a pen.

Hunter-gatherers weren't born killers, argue John Halstead and Philip Thomson. Prehistoric violent death rates were four times lower than previous estimates thought, making them only twice as homicidal as the most violent countries today. What makes humans dangerous isn't our proclivity for violence, but our capacity for efficient killing, and it is precisely this danger that drove humans to find ways to make peace with one another. Where violence did exist among hunter gatherers, it came from sociopathic individuals victimizing their fellow group members rather than endemic warfare. Only the advent of agriculture dramatically increased inter-group violence – by creating resources worth fighting over and hierarchies that allowed leaders to benefit from conflict.

The illustration for our article about hunter-gatherer violence is by Maria Medem. You can find more of her work here .

After decades of slow but steady progress, the gender pay gap persists, largely because childbearing and childcare responsibilities fall disproportionately on women and disproportionately during their prime career-building years. As a woman's fertility declines, she faces an impossible choice, explains Ruxandra Teslo. We should look to new reproductive technologies as the next frontier in sexual equality and freedom. From egg freezing to in vitro maturation and stem cell-derived eggs, science is working to extend women's fertility windows and let them ‘have it all’.

Medieval merchants traveling across Northern Europe faced extraordinary dangers – from pirates to extortionate toll collectors. Their solution, writes Agree Ahmed, was to form coalitions. The biggest and best coalition was the Hanseatic League, formed by merchants from Germany’s trading cities. Despite no formal territory or central government, the League established trading posts from London to Russia, negotiated with kings, and occasionally won wars. The League built Northern Europe's first long-distance trade network and transformed regional crafts into proto-industries. But economic coalitions are inherently fragile. The Dutch built cheaper industries and undercut the Hansa, broke their embargoes, and permanently undermined their coalition.

The illustration for our piece on the Hanseatic League is by Olivia Sullivan. You can see more of her work here .

