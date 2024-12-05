Works in Progress Issue 17 is out now.

Initially, it may seem obvious that cities with housing shortages will have higher rates of homelessness. But homelessness is not just about there being too few homes to go around: it is driven by mental health and drug abuse problems as well, and it is not straightforward why housing shortages would make those worse. But they can, says Salim Furth. The crucial factor is spare bedrooms in family and friends’ homes that vulnerable people can turn to in times of crisis for shelter and support. When these are scarce, because a city is stopping homes from being built, people in trouble may have to resort to more dangerous alternatives that can be difficult to escape from.

On dry land, many of the most important technologies we’ve got have hit a brick wall. Buildings have stopped getting taller. Railways have become so expensive that we just don’t bother building them anymore. Jet airplanes have actually regressed from the supersonic speeds some were capable of during the era of the Concorde. But at sea, progress sails on. The Icon of the Seas is an engineering marvel, writes Michael Hopkins, and the gross tonnage of it and other cruise ships has grown almost linearly. And, while some roll their eyes at the ‘human lasagna’ on offer on these ships, they demonstrate that density levels almost unheard of in any developed world city can be highly attractive, even to very old people, if they come with the right amenities and security.

Between 1995 and 2007, Madrid expanded its metro by 126 miles, tripling it in length and giving it the third-longest metro in Europe, only surpassed by London and Moscow. And it did it for between $81 million and $115 million per mile, in 2024 terms – a tenth of the price of London’s Elizabeth Line, a thirtieth the price of New York’s Second Avenue Subway, and considerably cheaper than even contemporary projects like the Jubilee Line extension. They did it, Ben Hopkinson explains, by getting the incentives right for local politicians to prioritise speed and low costs, and by avoiding the gold-plating that drives costs in other cities up enormously. Perhaps we can learn from the madrileños.

People used to dream about the world of tomorrow, writes Virginia Postrel. But then, from around the 1970s, popular visions of the future started to become dystopian, marked by fears of overpopulation, environmental catastrophe, and corporate tyranny. Why did progress lose its glamour, and how can it get it back?

We cannot manufacture a cure for snake bites the same way we produce most pharmaceuticals we need. Instead, we inject living horses with diluted snake venom, which generates an immune response in the horse and fills their blood with the antivenom we need. We extract their blood – about 1.5 percent of the horse’s body weight every month – and refine it to get the antivenom we need. Horses are not the only animals we use as chemical factories, explain Asimov Press’s Xander Balwit and Niko McCarty. Horseshoe crabs, chickens, silkworms, snails and hamsters have all been, or still are, used to produce chemicals we cannot manufacture synthetically. Our lead essay details the history of our use of animals as chemical factories, and explains why we have remained dependent on animals even as our other technologies have progressed.

America’s, and the world’s, cows are now extraordinarily productive. In 2024, just 9.3 million cows will produce 226 billion pounds of milk (about 100 million tons) – enough milk to provide ten percent of the country’s calorie intake, and still have some left over to export. And America exports more bull semen than almost the entire rest of the world put together. The story of the modern dairy cow, as Jared Hutchens writes, is one of foresightful use of data, and an effective partnership between the US Department of Agriculture and the country’s farmers.

A lot of people think the form of a building should follow its function. But what the function of a building actually is isn’t straightforward, says Ralf S Weir. When considered as the setting for a dystopian tragedy, Thamesmead has a lot to offer, which is why it was used as one in A Clockwork Orange. But considered as a place to live, it falls short, as do many of the things we’ve built in the era of ‘functionalism’. Considering function properly means thinking clearly about what purposes particular buildings have, which often involve being easy to live inside and beautiful.

Ben, Sam, and Samuel Hughes released an essay called Foundations: Why Britain has stagnated . It argues that Britain has essentially banned investment in the most important physical infrastructure it needs to grow: housing, electricity pylons, railways, roads, data centres, nuclear reactors, tramways, and more. And when it does build these things, their prices rise to astronomical levels thanks to the regulatory, legal, and administrative costs they face. Some facts to illustrate the scale of the problem:

Between 2004 and 2021, the UK industrial price of energy doubled relative to consumer prices. It is now the highest in the world.

With almost identical population sizes, the UK has under 30 million homes, while France has around 37 million.

Tram projects in Britain are two and a half times more expensive than French projects on a per mile basis.

The planning documentation for the Lower Thames Crossing, a proposed tunnel under the Thames connecting Kent and Essex, runs to 360,000 pages, and the application process alone has cost £297 million. That is more than twice as much as it cost in Norway to actually build the longest road tunnel in the world.

The essay was cited in the House of Lords, and a digested version was published in the Sunday Times.

Boom

Boom: Bubbles and the end of stagnation, by Byrne Hobart and Tobias Huber, is out now from Stripe Press. Read a sample of its chapter on fracking, and why cheaper energy is so important, here.

