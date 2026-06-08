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Sam Tobin-Hochstadt's avatar
Sam Tobin-Hochstadt
20h

This is silly. People love the existing flags that follow the rules Kaye described, such as Chicago or DC or New Mexico or the UK, or most importantly, the US itself. And the flags that are described as all identical aren't identical at all. They're simple to draw and likely to appear in diverse ways on lots of things, from stationary to t-shirts to websites.

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Alex's avatar
Alex
20h

Weird take! The graphic of flags that supposedly look the same contains... a lot of flags that look very different. Some of them are especially striking, such as Tulsa, OK or Newtown, KS.

Let's talk about states, which have a greater need for distinct flags than cities. My home state of Minnesota recently changed its flag from a seal on a dark blue background (legitimately indistinguishable from almost twenty other states and so unremarked upon it was often flown upside down) to a more striking and simple design. It has been controversial but when we were invaded and occupied by the Trump administration's goons earlier this year it instantly became a symbol of resistance. People rallied around it, which is what a good flag should do. Would never have occurred with the older flag.

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