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boogie mann's avatar
boogie mann
18h

So Stargate has the exact same energy requirements as the Flux Capacitor. Does it also need to travel exactly 88 mph?

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Casilliac's avatar
Casilliac
20h

Great read 👍

Question: You mentioned home battery back up. Would it not be cheaper to install, connect, and maintain larger battery facilities that provide storage to dozens or hundreds of homes? My understanding is that the grid exists to allow us to capture big scale economies. Is there a specific benefit to disaggregating batteries?

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