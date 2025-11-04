The first edition of Works in Progress’s print magazine ships in two weeks, and you can now subscribe to it from Australia, Canada and the EU, as well as the US and the UK. Subscribe today to receive six full-color editions sent bimonthly, plus subscriber-only invitations to events.

The print edition includes all the articles we publish on the main website, plus additional content that we don’t plan to publish online. The first issue includes articles on inflatable space stations; the Great Downzoning; why English prose hasn’t become less complicated over time; the ‘holy grail’ of measuring market competition; how genetics will change drug discovery; whether the Romans really did paint their statues as badly as is often claimed; and more. Virginia Postrel is writing a regular column for us; Ilan Gur has written his reflections on building the UK’s DARPA; there is a cocktail column; future issues may include games and short stories. Even the ads are cool.

Thanks for reading us on your computer and phone screens for the last five years. We’ll never stop publishing online, and if that’s how you want to keep reading our work, nothing will change. But if you want to see the print edition for yourself and come along as we try to grow into one of the world’s most interesting, beautiful, and important magazines, we’re excited to have you join us.

If you live outside the US, UK, Australia, Canada and the European Union, and want to be notified as soon as subscriptions are live in your country, leave your details here.

