The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

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Judith Stove's avatar
Judith Stove
4h

Interesting article, thank you. I'd only point out that very recently, claims about the efficacy of the koala vaccine have been publicly reviewed and questioned:

https://www.academicjobs.com/au/research-publication-news/koala-chlamydia-vaccine-research-flaws-at-australian-universities-or-academicjobs-21843

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Ian Slalander's avatar
Ian Slalander
7h

Great read, thank you Michelle! I’m surprised by the cost effectiveness; I hadn’t realized the rabies vaccine relied on harvested antibodies. I wonder if this is an area where progress in creating synthetic alternatives will lower cost, similarly to promising solutions for synthetic snake antivenom.

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