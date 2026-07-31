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Jon Fernandez's avatar
Jon Fernandez
4d

Great work here. I think it would be helpful if you addressed the question: "If building beautifully would be conducive to more building, why is so much that is able to be built so ugly?" Because it seems apparent to me that the buildings that are able to be approved in the SF Bay Area, and perhaps generally, are palpably ugly and "of a type". Something in the approval process forces new construction to adhere to previously allowed design types, colors, shapes, etc. and therefore the pool of "what can get approved easily" is a subset of ugliness. Building something new and beautiful would be not only more expensive, but, much more difficult to get approved. It might be as simple as: beauty requires variances from local permits and building/zoning laws: it's less efficient use of space, it uses color or design palettes that aren't permitted, it uses building features - window sizes, egress, materials, etc. that are not economically achievable, it requires a lot more maintenance over time ... This needs to be explored, I reckon.

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Dylan's avatar
Dylan
3d

I am suspicious of the claim that most people find modernist architecture demonstrably ugly, beyond exposure to a few seconds of a photograph. Revealed preferences shows that most people vastly prefer working in a more modern building than in something like the Empire State Building, and while not all of that is directly related to the architecture, a lot of it, like floor to ceiling windows, tall ceilings, and open floor plans certainly is.

Maybe the argument is, "sure, modern and post-modern buildings are objectively nicer for their inhabitants, but they are imposing an externality on the rest of us who just have to view them from the outside."

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