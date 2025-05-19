The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yosef's avatar
Yosef
17h

It might be interesting to examine the industries that serve as testbeds for new materials. While it took over 40 years for the first carbon fiber commercial plane to go into production, the first carbon fiber F1 car raced in 1981.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Thompson's avatar
James Thompson
20h

Not “scale” but “bulk” is required. Quantity has its own quality

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture