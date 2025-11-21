The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Sophoclean Light
2d

Why couldn't they connect two modules with a cable and set them cartwheeling around their common center of mass? Rather than building a rigid wheel?

Randall Randall
2d

Since one of the limiting factors is angular velocity, a longer radius is helpful, but that radius doesn't all have to be under atmosphere like the Vast artificial gravity station. Separating the Vast proposal into two halves joined by a tether (well, a web of tethers, perhaps) would allow for a much gentler rotation, and also mean that the gravity varied much less over each half, vertically.

