The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

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Handle
20h

Great newsletter!

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Tobias R's avatar
Tobias R
7h

"In 2000, around 2 percent of donors who died from circulatory death were able to donate their organs; that figure rose to 49 percent in 2025."

100% of individuals who donate their organs are donors.

What the figure shows is that 2% of donors used to die from circulatory death, now it is evenly split with brain death at circa 50/50.

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