The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

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Abacus's avatar
Abacus
1d

These posts are one of the highlights of my month. As someone outside the field but with a lay interest, it's so exciting to hear about all this incredible work going on, written in an a way that's accessible to non-experts. Thanks for writing them!

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Will O'Neil's avatar
Will O'Neil
15h

This is really well done! My background is mostly in physical/engineering sciences, and light on biology, but I understand these brief summaries very well. Thanks!

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